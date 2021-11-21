Bueckers, No. 2 UConn hold off No. 23 South Florida 60-53

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Paige Bueckers had 21 points and seven assists to help No. 2 Connecticut hold off No. 23 South Florida 60-53 in the semifinals of the inaugural women’s Battle 4 Atlantis. Freshman Azzi Fudd added a season-high 18 points on six 3-pointers the Huskies. . Connecticut squandered a 13-point second-quarter lead and an eight-point margin midway through the third. The Huskies also trailed by three in the final seconds of the third before going on a 14-2 run to take the lead. Elena Tsineke scored 17 points to lead South Florida, which fell to 0-33 against Connecticut.