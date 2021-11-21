Conte gets 1st Premier League win as Spurs manager

LONDON (AP) — Antonio Conte registered a first Premier League win in charge of Tottenham as the team came from behind to beat Leeds 2-1. The Italian will have been left in no doubt just how big a job he has on his hands though. Conte, who oversaw two games before the international break, watched his players get booed off at halftime after falling behind to Daniel James’ strike. But a much-improved second-half performance saw goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon earn the three points and end the team’s three-game winless run in the league.