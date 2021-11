YANQING, China (AP) — Madeleine Egle of Austria has won the first World Cup women’s singles gold medal of her career. She prevailed Sunday in the season opener on the track built for this winter’s Beijing Olympics. USA Luge got its first medals of the World Cup season later Sunday. The team of Ashley Farquharson, Tucker West and the doubles sled of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman took silver in the team relay behind Austria.