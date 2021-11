VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 40 shots in his first shutout of the season and the Chicago Blackhawks blanked the Vancouver Canucks 1-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel scored the game’s lone goal with a third-period tip-in, while Fleury earned his 68th career shutout and improved his recent record against Vancouver to 13-0-2. Thatcher Demko stopped 23 of 24 shots for the Canucks.