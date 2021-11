BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jamal Johnson scored 15 points — hitting five 3-pointers — to lead five UAB players in double figures as the Blazers romped past Alabama A&M 86-41. Quan Jackson added 14 points for the Blazers. Michael Ertel chipped in 11, Jordan Walker scored 11 and KJ Buffen had 10. Jalen Johnson led the Bulldogs with eight rebounds.