Jones scores 25, No. 17 Florida State topples Grambling

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Morgan Jones scored a career-high 25 points, Valencia Myers added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 17 Florida State defeated Grambling 76-53. Jones, a first-team All-ACC guard, made 8 of 12 field goal attempts and 9 of 14 free throws. She added three blocks, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. The Seminoles, a veteran team, returning 93% of their scoring from last season, also got 12 points from River Baldwin. Florida State shot 53% from the field and 70% from the free-throw line. The Seminoles had 21 assists on 26 made baskets and added 11 blocked shots.