Morikawa wins in Dubai, 1st American to be No 1 in Europe

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

British Open champion, Ryder Cup winner and now the first American to finish a season as the European Tour’s No. 1 player. It’s been quite the year for Collin Morikawa. The 24-year-old Californian showcased his world-class iron play down the stretch in making five birdies in his last seven holes to shoot a final-round 66 and win the DP World Tour Championship. It also ensured he clinch the Race to Dubai title as the leading points winner on the European Tour. Morikawa finished on 17 under overall and was a winner by three strokes.