Published 11:47 AM

Napoli finally beaten as Inter revives Serie A title bid

MILAN (AP) — Serie A leader Napoli lost for the first time this season as Inter Milan reinvigorated its Italian title bid with a 3-2 win. Defending champion Inter cut the gap on Napoli and AC Milan to four points after 13 rounds and ended Napoli’s status as the last remaining unbeaten team across Europe’s five major leagues. Dries Mertens had set up a pulsating finale with Napoli’s late second goal but missed the chance to equalize in injury time when he blazed his shot over.

