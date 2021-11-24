Bills, Saints stumbling into Thanksgiving night matchup

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints both have seen recent stumbles overshadow promising starts to the season as they prepare for a Thanksgiving night clash in the Superdome. The Saints have lost three straight. The Bill have lost three of five and are coming off a surprisingly uncompetitive 41-15 home loss to Indianapolis. New Orleans offensive lineman James Hurst says the injury-plagued Saints aren’t making excuses and are eager to return to action less than a week after losing at Philadelphia on Sunday. Bills quarterback Josh Allen says Buffalo can’t let last week’s disappointment affect this week’s game.