Bingham’s dunk gets Spartans past Ramblers 63-61 at Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Marcus Bingham Jr. dunked home an alley-oop pass from Tyson Walker with 3.4 seconds left to lift Michigan State past Loyola Chicago 63-61 in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Hall got into the paint and lobbed the ball in traffic to Bingham on the right side of the lane for the finish. Bingham finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks for the Spartans. Malik Hall posted career highs of 24 points in 32 minutes to lead Michigan State. Lucas Williamson had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead Loyola Chicago, which shot 37%.