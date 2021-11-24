Bo Schembechler statue on U-M campus defaced with red paint

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A statue on the University of Michigan campus of legendary football coach Glenn “Bo” Schembechler has been vandalized and a message supporting sexual assault victims of a former sports doctor scrawled on the steps beneath it. The Detroit Free Press reports that a crew is removing red paint splattered on the statue outside the Ann Arbor school’s football building. The university said Wednesday that the vandalism is being investigated. A report by a law firm hired by U-M found that officials including Schembechler failed to stop the late Dr. Robert Anderson, despite reports in the 1970s that he sexually assaulted student athletes.