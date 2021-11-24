Chargers’ Staley faces mentor in Broncos’ Fangio on Sunday

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Before Brandon Staley became one of the top young coaches in the NFL, Vic Fangio saw his potential. But not even Fangio, who hired Staley in 2016 to be an outside linebacker coach with the Chicago Bears, could predict his rapid ascension up the ranks. The two meet on opposing sidelines for the first time Sunday when Fangio’s Denver Broncos host Staley’s Los Angeles Chargers.