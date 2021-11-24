Džeko nets 2 to put Inter on brink of CL knockout stage

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Edin Džeko has scored twice to put Inter Milan on the cusp of reaching the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in 10 years after it beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0. Džeko’s two goals came in the space of six minutes in the second half. Inter also had two goals disallowed. The Italian team moved atop Group D. It is a point above Real Madrid, which plays Sheriff later. If Sheriff fails to win, Inter will be guaranteed a place in the last 16 with a match to spare.