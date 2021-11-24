Frozen fields: Columbus, St Paul host next 2 US qualifiers

CHICAGO (AP) — The United States figures to be playing its next three World Cup qualifiers in frigid weather. The Americans will return to Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, for their World Cup qualifier against El Salvador on Jan. 27 and will host Honduras on Feb. 2 in the first qualifier at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. Canada is expected to locate its Jan. 30 qualifier against the U.S. at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario, a decision that caused the U.S. Soccer Federation to opt for cold-weather venues for all three matches in the January window.