Haller scores twice as Ajax beats Besiktas 2-1 in CL

ISTANBUL (AP) — Sebastien Haller has brought his Champions League goal tally to nine this season as he came off the bench to score both goals as Ajax beat Besiktas 2-1. The Dutch team has secured the top spot in Group C with five straight wins. Ivory Coast striker Haller, who came on at halftime, has now scored in his first five Champions League matches. He is the first player to score nine goals in his first five matches in the competition. Haller first tapped in from close range after a cross by Nicolas Tagliafico in the 54th minute and then deflected a shot by Lisandro Martinez into the roof of the net 15 minutes later. Rachid Ghezzal had given Besiktas the lead from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute.