NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Trae Hannibal had 15 points to lift Murray State to a 74-62 win over James Madison in the Naples Invitational. Tevin Brown had 13 points and six rebounds for Murray State (5-1). KJ Williams added 13 points and eight rebounds. Justice Hill had 11 points and six assists. Takal Molson had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Dukes (5-2). Charles Falden and Alonzo Sule added 10 points apiece.