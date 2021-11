NASSAU (AP) — Demaree King had 16 points off the bench to carry Jacksonville State to a 72-64 win over Drexel in the Nassau Championship. Jalen Gibbs had 16 points for Jacksonville State (2-3). Darian Adams added 14 points. Brandon Huffman had 10 points. James Butler had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Dragons (3-3). Melik Martin added 14 points.