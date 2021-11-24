Liberty, Freeze agree to contract extension through 2028

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

Liberty and football coach Hugh Freeze have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the Flames through 2028. A person familiar with the deal says Freeze will earn an average of more than $4 million annually over the life of the contract, making him one of the highest paid coaches at the Group of Five level. The Flames have a 25-10 record since Freeze took over three years ago. They were 10-1 last season, capping the year with a victory against No. 9 Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl and finished the season ranked 17th in the Top 25.