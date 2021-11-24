Mets owner Cohen criticizes Matz’s agent for deal with Cards

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets owner Steve Cohen has criticized pitcher Steven Matz for reaching an agreement with the St. Louis Cardinals rather than New York. Cohen wrote on Twitter: “I’m not happy this morning. I’ve never seen such unprofessional behavior exhibited by a player’s agent. I guess words and promises don’t matter.” According to published reports, Matz and the Cardinals have agreed to a $44 million, four-year contract in a deal that’s subject to a successful physical. Rob Martin, the pitcher’s agent, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.