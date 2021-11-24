Mitchell has late burst, Jazz hold off Thunder 110-104

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored six straight points in the final minute and the Utah Jazz held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-104 on Wednesday night. Mitchell had a rough shooting night before the final surge, hitting just four of his first 14 shots. He finished with 13 points. Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points off the bench to lead Utah. Mike Conley added 18 points, and Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 17 rebounds. Lu Dort led the Thunder with 27 points, hitting five 3-pointers.