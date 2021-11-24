No. 17 Hawkeyes will try for 7th straight win over Nebraska

By The Associated Press

No. 17 Iowa will try to beat Nebraska for the seventh straight time when it visits Lincoln on Friday. Iowa is on the cusp of its seventh 10-win season under Kirk Ferentz and still alive in the Big Ten West race. The Hawkeyes need a win here and have Minnesota beat Wisconsin in Minneapolis on Saturday to go to the conference championship game for the first time since 2015. Nebraska will be trying to avoid the second nine-loss season in program history, and first since 1957.