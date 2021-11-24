Stephenson, Stone lift Golden Knights over Preds 5-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone each had a goal and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Nashville Predators 5-2. Jonas Rondbjerg, Adam Brooks and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas, and Robin Lehner stopped 26 shots. Filip Forsberg scored two late goals for Nashville, and Juuse Saros made 30 saves. Stephenson skated low into the slot to beat Saros with a wrist shot low to his stick side for the first goal of the game with 48 seconds left in the first period. Stone assisted on the goal.