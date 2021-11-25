Argentina celebrates Maradona one year after his death

By DEBORA REY

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina is marking the one-year anniversary of the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona with ceremonies, tributes, graffiti murals and emotional messages on social media. Maradona died of a heart attack at the age of 60 after having brain surgery two weeks earlier. Seven health professionals who tended to the star are facing criminal charges after a medical report said Maradona did not receive adequate treatment. Maradona’s eldest daughter Dalma wrote on Instagram that “The world has been more horrible for a year because you are not here.” Maradona’s youngest son, 8-year-old Diego Fernando, visited his father’s grave in the Jardín de Bella Vista private cemetery.