Cowboys woeful stretch against AFC West, still top NFC East

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are still in control of the NFC East after woeful November trip through the AFC West. The Cowboys have lost three of their last four games, all the losses to AFC West teams. The latest was 36-33 in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders when Dallas had a franchise-high 166 penalty yards. That included four pass-interference penalties against cornerback Anthony Brown on third-down incompletions. Dallas has gone from a 6-1 record after a Halloween victory at Minnesota, to 7-4 at the end of Thanksgiving Day. The Cowboys aren’t home again until the day after Christmas.