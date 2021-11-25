Hart, Ayala help Maryland rally, beat Richmond 86-80

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Hakim Hart scored 19 of his season-high 24 points in the second half, Eric Ayala added 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Maryland rallied to beat Richmond 86-80 at the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. Fatts Russell had 15 points — 11 in the second half — and six assists and Qudus Wahab scored 13 points for Maryland. Grant Golden led Richmond with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Nick Sherod and Jacob Gilyard scored 14 points apiece and Tyler Burton, who went into the contest averaging 19.8 points per game, added 11.