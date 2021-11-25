Skip to Content
Layup at buzzer lifts No. 9 Arizona over Vanderbilt 48-46

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Shaina Pellington hit an off-balance layup at the buzzer to lift No. 9 Arizona past pesky Vanderbilt 48-46 in the Virgin Islands Paradise Jam tournament. With the game tied at 46, Arizona put the ball in Pellington’s hands. She drove from the left wing and her off-balance scoop layup dropped in just before the horn sounded, setting off a celebration under the Wildcats’ basket. Sam Thomas had 13 points and Ariyah Copeland 11 points for the Wildcats (5-0), who survived an upset attempt by the Commodors (3-3). Demi Washington and Iyana Moore had 10 points each for Vanderbilt, which rallied from going down by as many as 15 points midway through the second quarter.

