6 more positive COVID-19 cases at Leipzig, 9 in quarantine

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — German soccer club Leipzig has reported six more positive coronavirus cases following its Champions League game in Belgium against Brugge. The club says defender Willi Orban, forwards Yussuf Poulsen and Hugo Novoa, and goalkeeping coach Frederik Gößling all tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Belgium. Defender Mohamed Simakan and a member of the backroom staff were infected despite not traveling. Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch, goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi and another member of the coaching staff tested positive at the beginning of the week. Leipzig says they remain in quarantine.