STOCKTON, Calif. — Alphonso Anderson recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds to lift Pacific to a 74-50 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Jeremiah Bailey had 11 points for Pacific (4-3). Pierre Crockrell II added 10 points. Jordan Bell had eight rebounds. Shawn Williams had 14 points for the winless Golden Lions (0-7). Kylen Milton added 11 points. Kshun Stokes had 10 points.