Barkley says coaches asked players for input on offense

By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The firing of Jason Garrett as New York Giants offensive coordinator isn’t going to change the way the team plays when it has the ball. Running back Saquon Barkley admits there might be a few new wrinkles when the Giants face the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at MefLife Stadium. He added players have been asked by the coaching staff to discuss plays they like to run so they can be included in the game play. However, he noted the playbook wasn’t changed and the terminology is the same. The players just have to execute better.

