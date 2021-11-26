Bayern Munich’s AGM ends in tumult over Qatar sponsorship

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

Bayern Munich’s annual general meeting ended in tumult with members yelling and booing the club’s directors for refusing to discuss its sponsorship arrangements with Qatar. Irate fans chanted “We are Bayern! You are not!” at club president Herbert Hainer, chief executive Oliver Kahn and other presidium members at the AGM on Thursday. Tempers frayed following club member Michael Ott’s unsuccessful attempt to lodge a motion calling for a vote on Bayern’s contentious sponsorship agreements with Qatar. Ott tells The Associated Press “it would have been a question of good character to at least allow me to hold my speech that I had prepared.”