Cockburn’s career night lifts No. 14 Illinois to 94-85 win

By GAVIN GOOD

Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored a career-high 38 points to lead No. 14 Illinois to a hard-fought 94-85 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday night. Illinois started slowly, trailing the Vaqueros by as many as 12 points in the first half. Timely buckets from Cockburn and Alfonso Plummer helped the Illini go on a 15-5 run to take a one-point lead at the half. Plummer scored 30 points, connecting on 6 of 11 3-point attempts. Justin Johnson was the leading scorer for Texas Rio Grande Valley (4-3) with 28 points, and Marek Nelson had 23 points and seven rebounds.