Former Czech soccer head gets 6-year prison term for fraud

PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech court has convicted a former head of the country’s soccer association for fraud and sentenced him to six years in prison. Prague’s Municipal Court has also fined Miroslav Pelta $220,000 and banned him from an executive position in corporations for five years. The court sentenced former deputy education minister Simona Kratochvilova to six-and-a-half years in prison, banned her from working in state offices for six years and fined her $88,000 in the same case. The two denied wrongdoing and appealed.