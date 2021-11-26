Franklin, Missouri St. women defeat No. 24 Virginia Tech

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Jasmine Franklin scored 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and went 9 of 10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to lead Missouri State to a 76-68 win over No. 24 Virginia Tech at the San Juan Shootout. Missouri State led 23-9 after one quarter, hitting three 3-pointers, going 7 of 14 overall and 6 for 6 from the line while the Hokies were 4 of 14 with one free throw. The Hokies never recovered as Missouri State was 15 of 16 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Kitley scored 21 points for Virginia Tech.