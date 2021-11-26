Gophers lean on leader Morgan as surging Badgers, Axe arrive

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tanner Morgan got the game ball for Minnesota last week after his 25th career victory. That gave him the record for Gophers quarterbacks. Getting one more win this weekend might be his greatest accomplishment on the field yet. Minnesota faces rival Wisconsin and one of the nation’s most dominant defenses. The Badgers have won seven straight games. They’re 18th in The Associated Press poll and 14th in the College Football Playoff rankings. Wisconsin would take the Big Ten West Division title with a victory over Minnesota. The Badgers have won 16 of the last 17 matchups with the Gophers.