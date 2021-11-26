Graham’s 3-pointer lifts Pelicans to 98-97 win over Jazz

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Devonte’ Graham hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds to lift the New Orleans Pelicans to a 98-97 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Donovan Mitchell added 16 points and six assists to lead the Jazz. Mike Conley and Joe Ingles chipped in 12 points apiece. Brandon Ingram scored 21 points and collected six rebounds to lead the Pelicans. Nickeil Alexander-Walker chipped in 15 points. Willy Hernangomez added 13 points and eight rebounds.