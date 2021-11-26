Iowa State women top Charlotte 75-59 in Gulf Coast Showcase

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Ashley Joens poured in 27 points and snagged 15 rebounds and No. 13 Iowa State jumped out to a big lead and cruised to a 75-59 victory over Charlotte in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase. Joens sank 5 of 11 shots from 3-point range for the Cyclones (5-0). Joens scored seven in the first quarter to help Iowa State grab a 26-9 lead and never look back. Morgan Kane added 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Emily Ryan contributed 12 points and five assists. Aubrey Joens finished with 10 rebounds as the Cyclones won the battle of the boards 45-22 in the first meeting between the schools. Octavia Jett-Wilson paced Charlotte (1-4) with 18 points and seven rebounds.