Mets agree to deal with All-Star 3B Eduardo Escobar

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar have agreed to a free agent contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical and hadn’t been announced. MLB Network reported the deal was for $20 million over two years. Escobar was a first-time All-Star for Arizona in 2021, when he batted .253 with 28 homers, 90 RBIs and a .786 OPS. He’s been a solid offensive contributor and a steady defender at third base in three of the past four seasons, with the exception coming in the pandemic shortened 2020 season.