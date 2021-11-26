Mikaela Shiffrin looking forward to Killington homecoming

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

With the Alpine skiing World Cup returning to North America for the first time in two years, Mikaela Shiffrin can’t wait to race in front of a home crowd again. Shiffrin has won all four previous World Cup slalom races in Killington but last year’s event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Shiffrin says “ it doesn’t feel like the season has officially started without Killington.” There is a giant slalom scheduled for Saturday and a slalom on Sunday.