Mikaela Shiffrin looking forward to Killington homecoming
By DANIELLA MATAR
Associated Press
With the Alpine skiing World Cup returning to North America for the first time in two years, Mikaela Shiffrin can’t wait to race in front of a home crowd again. Shiffrin has won all four previous World Cup slalom races in Killington but last year’s event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Shiffrin says “ it doesn’t feel like the season has officially started without Killington.” There is a giant slalom scheduled for Saturday and a slalom on Sunday.
