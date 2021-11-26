Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:39 AM

Mikaela Shiffrin looking forward to Killington homecoming

KTVZ

By DANIELLA MATAR
Associated Press

With the Alpine skiing World Cup returning to North America for the first time in two years, Mikaela Shiffrin can’t wait to race in front of a home crowd again. Shiffrin has won all four previous World Cup slalom races in Killington but last year’s event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Shiffrin says “ it doesn’t feel like the season has officially started without Killington.” There is a giant slalom scheduled for Saturday and a slalom on Sunday.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content