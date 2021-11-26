Muniain helps Bilbao salvage 2-2 home draw with Granada

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Iker Muniain set up one goal and helped force an equalizer to give Athletic Bilbao a 2-2 home draw with Granada in the Spanish league. The midfielder set up Raúl García to score the 10th-minute opener. Granada rallied to take the halftime lead thanks to goals by Darwin Machís and Jorge Molina. But a shot by Munian in the 76th hit the post and ricocheted off goalkeeper Luís Maximiano before going in. Bilbao will be without defender Iñigo Martínez next round against Real Madrid after he received a direct red card for fouling a Granada player with only the goalkeeper to beat in stoppage time.