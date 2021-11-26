No. 20 Pittsburgh visits Syracuse; Orange seeking 6th win

By JOHN KEKIS

AP Sports Writer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — No. 20 Pittsburgh visits Syracuse on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Panthers are already Coastal Division champions with a berth in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. The Orange have lost two straight and need a victory to qualify to play in the postseason. Syracuse is 3-3 this season in the Carrier Dome. Pitt has dominated the series in recent years, winning 16 of the past 19 games, and is chasing its first 10-win season since 1981. It’s the 77th meeting between the teams.