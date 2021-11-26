No. 9 Baylor still a B12 title shot with win over Texas Tech

By The Associated Press

Ninth-ranked Baylor will still have a shot at the Big 12 title with a win over Texas Tech in the regular-season finale. The 9-2 Bears have to win and then would be pulling for seventh-ranked Oklahoma State to beat 10th-ranked Oklahoma later Saturday. Baylor is a two-touchdown favorite over the Red Raiders, who are coming off their first shutout loss since 1997. The 6-5 Red Raiders are already bowl eligible, but are trying for their first winning season since 2015.