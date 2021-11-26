Reese scores 19 to lead No. 9 Arizona over DePaul 75-68

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Cate Reese scored 19 points and No. 9 Arizona broke free from a back-and-forth game against DePaul for a 75-68 victory in the Virgin Islands Paradise Jam tournament. Shaina Pellington scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half as the Wildcats struggled with another pesky opponent to remain undefeated. Lauren Ware added 12 points and Ariyah Copeland had 10 for Arizona, which battled with the Blue Demons through six lead changes and eight ties before taking control. Freshman Aneesah Morrow had 24 points and 16 rebounds for DePaul.