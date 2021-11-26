Smith scores 22 points, No. 19 Auburn beats Syracuse 89-68
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jabari Smith scored 22 points and No. 19 Auburn beat Syracuse 89-68 in the fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. K.D. Johnson added 15 points for the Tigers, who went 2-1 in the three-game tournament. Auburn led by 10 at the half and increased the lead to 19 on a dunk by Johnson with 15:05 left. Syracuse used a 7-0 run to get within 64-54 with 8:10 left, but Smith ended the spurt with a 3-pointer from the wing and the Orange got no closer than 11 the rest of the way. Buddy Boeheim, Cole Swider and Jesse Edwards each scored 17 points for Syracuse.
Comments