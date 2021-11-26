Skip to Content
Young leads Hawks past Grizzlies as Morant injures left knee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Trae Young had 31 points and 10 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 132-100 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, who lost star point guard Ja Morant to a left knee injury. Clint Capela finished with 23 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, while John Collins scored 21 points. Young was 12 of 16 from the field, hitting three of his four 3-point attempts. The Hawks won their seventh straight, best active streak in the Eastern Conference. They scored their most points in a game this season. John Konchar led Memphis with 17 points, all in the fourth quarter when both teams had gone to their reserves.

