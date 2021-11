LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Austria’s Matthias Mayer has won the season-opening World Cup men’s downhill at Lake Louise. Mayer finished in 1 minute, 47.74 seconds. Fellow Austrian Vincent Kreichmayr was second, followed by Switzerland’s Beat Feuz in third at 1:48.09. Feuz was the overall leader in men’s downhill last season, followed by Mayer.