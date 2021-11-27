Browns activate Hunt, Conklin from IR to face Ravens

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s offense is again complete. The Browns have activated running back Kareem Hunt and Pro Bowl right tackle Jack Conklin from injured reserve. They’ll return for Sunday night’s critical game against AFC North-leading Baltimore. Hunt missed the past five games with a calf injury while Conklin was out for three with a dislocated elbow. Hunt is third on the team in scoring and fourth in receptions despite missing almost half the season.