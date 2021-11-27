Franco signs $182-million, 11-year contract with Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shortstop Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays have finalized an $182 million, 11-year contract that includes a club option for the 2033 season. The deal could be worth up to $223 million if the club option is exercised and incentives are reached. The contract is the largest financial commitment to a player in the Rays’ 24-year history and the biggest in major league history for a player with less than a year of major league service time. The 20-year-old Franco finished third in this year’s American League Rookie of the Year voting.