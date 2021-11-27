Inter beats Venezia 2-0, Juventus loses to Atalanta

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan kept up the pressure on the top two in Serie A as the defending champion won at Venezia 2-0. Hakan Çalhanoğlu opened the scoring in the first half and Lautaro Martínez sealed the result with a stoppage-time penalty as third-placed Inter moved to within two points of AC Milan and Napoli. Napoli hosts Lazio on Sunday, when Milan welcomes Sassuolo. There was more misery for Juventus as it lost at home to Atalanta 1-0 and was roundly jeered by its own fans.