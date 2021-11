PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Malevy Leons had 21 points as Bradley easily defeated Maine 71-39. Leons made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added three blocks. Ja’Shon Henry had 15 points for Bradley (2-5). Rienk Mast added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Mikey Howell had seven assists. Peter Filipovity had 11 points for the Black Bears (2-4).