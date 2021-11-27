No. 17 Arizona overpowers Sacramento State 105-59

By The Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azoulas Tubelis scored 22 points, Christian Koloko added 20 before leaving with an ankle injury and No. 17 Arizona routed Sacramento State 105-59 Saturday night. The Wildcats (6-0) overpowered the Hornets with 29 points in the paint and 31 assists on 38 field goals. Sacramento State (3-3) fell into a big hole early and never recovered. Cameron Wilbon had 14 points to lead the Hornets, who shot 36%.